2 arrested on homicide, arson charges in death of man found in burning south Sacramento home

Sheriff’s homicide detectives have arrested two people in connection with the shooting death of a man found two weeks ago in his burning south Sacramento home.

Michael Ryan Wheat, 42, and Dominic Perez, 20, were both arrested on suspicion of homicide and arson in the death of 65-year-old Michael Dean Plog, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Amar Gandhi confirmed Thursday.

Firefighters found Plog inside his burning home in the 5200 block of Del Norte Boulevard in the unincorporated Fruitridge Pocket neighborhood. Gandhi said Wheat, Perez and Plog knew each other, but he didn’t know how they knew each other.

Wheat was booked late Sunday at the Sacramento County Main Jail and is being held in custody without bail. He appeared for his arraignment hearing on Tuesday and is scheduled to return Nov. 27 for another hearing in Sacramento Superior Court.

Detectives arrested Perez on Wednesday in Long Beach, where it is believed he has lived before, Gandhi said. Perez has not yet been returned to Sacramento County to face criminal charges in Plog’s death.

The house fire was reported about 3:45 a.m. Nov. 2. Capt. Justin Sylvia, a Sacramento Fire Department spokesman, said firefighters arrived and found “heavy fire conditions” at the front of the home. Sylvia said the home appeared to have “hoarder-type conditions,” which slowed firefighters’ entry into the home.

The firefighters cleared a fence and clutter to get inside, where they found Plog. Sylvia said firefighters performed medical aid, but Plog was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives were called to the home after Sacramento County coroner’s officials said the circumstances of the man’s death appeared suspicious. Gandhi said investigators determined Plog died from a gunshot wound before the house fire.