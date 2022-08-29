2 arrested in homicide of infant in southwest Atlanta

Police have arrested two people in the death of an infant in southwest Atlanta.

Police said they were called to a home on Beecher Rd. on Aug. 10 after reports of an unresponsive infant. The child was taken to the hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead.

The investigation revealed that the child sustained injuries “consistent with inflicted trauma.”

Investigators established probably cause to arrest the child’s parents, Zion Byrd, 23 and DeShan Turner. 20.

Byrd and Turner were arrested Aug. 18. Atlanta police body camera video showed Turner being led out of a home in handcuffs.

Byrd and Turner were charged with murder and cruelty to children.

“Police officers respond to many types of calls, but arguably the most difficult are those where infants and children have been harmed or killed,” police said. “May the baby, who was denied its full life, rest in eternal peace.”