2 arrested in Illinois after man shot to death at Gwinnett gas station
Two men accused of shooting a Covington man to death at a gas station in Gwinnett County have been arrested.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Marcus Bush, 39, was shot and killed at a Shell gas station on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard on April 23. Police said the shooting appeared to have stemmed from an argument at the gas pumps.
TRENDING STORIES:
Man says Atlanta-based rental company won’t return his calls after having gun pointed in his face
Goodbye Big Hat: Braves told they can’t wear internet sensation to celebrate HRs anymore
Cobb mom arrested after passing out in McDonald’s drive-thru line with baby in car
On Thursday, Gwinnett police said that they learned the Audi SUV involved in the shooting had traveled to Illinois after the shooting.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Police said Keonte Anderson, 29, and Jones Albright-Gillis, 28, were the suspects inside the SUV. They are from Peachtree Corners and Doraville, respectively.
Police in Illinois were notified and officers conducted a traffic stop hours later and arrested Anderson and Albright-Gillis.
Both men are charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies. Albright-Gillis is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Police have not revealed what the men were arguing about before Bush was shot or if the men knew each other before the shooting.