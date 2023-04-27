2 arrested in Illinois after man shot to death at Gwinnett gas station

Two men accused of shooting a Covington man to death at a gas station in Gwinnett County have been arrested.

Marcus Bush, 39, was shot and killed at a Shell gas station on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard on April 23. Police said the shooting appeared to have stemmed from an argument at the gas pumps.

On Thursday, Gwinnett police said that they learned the Audi SUV involved in the shooting had traveled to Illinois after the shooting.

Police said Keonte Anderson, 29, and Jones Albright-Gillis, 28, were the suspects inside the SUV. They are from Peachtree Corners and Doraville, respectively.

Police in Illinois were notified and officers conducted a traffic stop hours later and arrested Anderson and Albright-Gillis.

Both men are charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies. Albright-Gillis is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police have not revealed what the men were arguing about before Bush was shot or if the men knew each other before the shooting.