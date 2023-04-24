2 arrested, including juvenile, after Middletown shooting

Two people are in jail, and another was hurt after a shooting in Middletown Friday afternoon.

Friday around 4:30 p.m. Middletown dispatchers received multiple calls in the area reporting gunshots heard in the area of North Suthphin Street, according to Middletown Division of Police.

Minutes later, officers were informed of a man with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of Prospect Street, he was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

An investigation found that shots were fired from a home in the 100 block of Harrison Street, according to police.

After obtaining a search warrant, two guns, including a “Mini Draco” — which while classified as a pistol by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is considered an assault rifle in some states.

Joseph Manuel Torres Tapia was booked into Middletown City Jail on charges of felonious assault, police said.

A juvenile was also booked into Butler County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of felonious assault and carrying concealed weapons.



