2 arrested, including juvenile victim, after Sunday shooting at Coastland mall, police say

Naples police responded to a shooting outside Coastland Mall around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26.

A man and a teenage victim face multiple charges in connection with a Sunday shooting at a mall in Naples, Naples police said.

Jonathan Hernandez Cuevas, 19, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm from a vehicle within 1,000 feet of a person.

His 16-year-old victim is charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by a delinquent juvenile and felony probation violation. The Naples Daily News and The News-Press generally don't name minors facing charges.

Just before 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Naples Police officers responded at one of the entrances to the Coastland Mall.

Authorities said the juvenile suspect dialed 911, advising he had been shot, and requested assistance. Officers responded along with paramedics from the Naples Fire Department and Collier County EMS.

The juvenile was treated for a gunshot wound and flown to Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers.

Authorities said detectives located Cuevas and the vehicle observed leaving the scene of theshooting, at his residence. Cuevas volunteered to provide his version of events regarding the shooting, police said.

Police said Cuevas claimed he was threatened and acted in self-defense. He told detectives the firearm used was located in the center console of his vehicle.

Further inspection of Cuevas’ vehicle, police said, revealed bullet hole damage sustained to the vehicle. Cuevas admitted shooting twice from the driver’s seat through the front passenger window of his vehicle at the juvenile.

Authorities said this corroborated the visible physical bullet hole damage detectives observed.

Detectives interviewed a witness, an off-duty nurse, who said they saw the juvenile bleeding from the gunshot wound and began applying first aid.

While being assisted by the off-duty nurse, the juvenile advised he discarded a firearm in the bushes after being shot, police said.

Police found the firearm in a nearby hedgerow and collected it as evidence. Authorities said the firearm had a full magazine and a round in the chamber, indicative of not being fired.

The juvenile was released from Gulf Coast Medical Center, police said, adding that his mother agreed to transport him to the Naples Police headquarters to discuss his role in the shooting.

Police said the minor then admitted to possession of the firearm located in the hedgerow.

Naples Police Chief Ciro Dominguez on Sunday evening said the area was safe. He said Hernandez Cuevas fled before police arrived.

The mall was briefly locked down, but was no longer as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Six Naples police cruisers were gathered and crime scene tape marked the mall entrance that fronts Golden Gate Parkway, across from Naples High School.

Staff writers Kendall Little and Elizabeth Freeman contributed to this report.

