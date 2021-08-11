2 arrested in Jeannette after deputies find drugs, children in 'horrible living conditions'

Aug. 11—Westmoreland County sheriff's deputies serving warrants in Jeannette Tuesday said they turned up counterfeit cash, suspected crystal methamphetamine and a house of filth, according to court papers.

Two people are facing charges — Anthony Bittinger, 22, and Jennie Wagner, 27.

Deputies said they served warrants at the pair's South Fourth Street home at 6:45 a.m. Wagner claimed she hadn't seen Bittinger since the previous night. The deputies spent several minutes looking for him in the house and located him hiding nude underneath a child's bed, according to court papers.

He put on a pair of jeans that police said had 22 counterfeit $100 bills in the front pocket.

Deputies described "horrible living conditions" in the home with buckets of urine and garbage lying around. There was drug paraphernalia and suspected crystal methamphetamine within reach of two children, according to arrest papers.

The children were taken from the home by a family member.

Both Bittinger and Wagner are charged with child endangerment and drug possession. Bittinger faces additional counts of forgery, flight to avoid apprehension and possession of an instrument of crime. He was arraigned Wednesday morning and was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $50,000 bail.

Wagner additionally is charged with hindering apprehension. She was awaiting arraignment.

Neither had an attorney listed in online court records. Bittinger has a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 26.

Both suspects had bench warrant hearings in Westmoreland County court Tuesday on old cases, according to online court records. Bittinger pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges of receiving stolen property, access device fraud, retail theft and corruption of minors.

Wagner is awaiting court action in two drug cases.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .