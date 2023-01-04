2 arrested in Joplin business break-in

Jan. 4—Police chased down and arrested two suspects in a burglary Friday morning at Pitbull Powersports in Joplin.

Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said officers responded to a 4:34 a.m. report of a burglary in progress inside the business at 3302 E. Seventh St. and spotted a suspect who ran and got in a Chevrolet Suburban.

The officer followed and stopped the vehicle in the 900 block of Rex Avenue, taking both its occupants into custody on suspicion of burglary. Skyler C. Vickers, 18, of Joplin, was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary. A 17-year-old boy in his company, also from Joplin, was detained and turned over to juvenile authorities.

Davis said some cash taken from a cash register at the business, as well as motorcycle gloves and a helmet belonging to the business, were recovered during the arrest and detention of the suspects.