2 arrested in Kent dealership burglary, including 16-year-old allegedly linked to dozens of crimes

Two people have been arrested after a group of people burglarized a car dealership in Kent and took off with multiple cars.

Surveillance cameras that the dealership, 360 Motors, had in place caught the break-in on video.

“They broke that window, all four came in, and yeah, the alarm went off, but they got away before the police could get here,” Tryamel Anderson, one of the dealership owners, said. “That’s probably my third or fourth time fixing that door right there.”

According to court documents, the break-in happened on Jan. 1, and surveillance video shows four people breaking into the building.

Anderson said the only thing missing was the car keys to four vehicles. Days later, the thieves came back and stole a Mercedes.

“They’re stealing my catalytic converters outside, and now you know they’re stealing my cars,” he said.

Detectives from Auburn police’s Special Investigations Unit recognized a 26-year-old woman from the surveillance video. Auburn police served a search warrant at the woman’s home and recovered dozens of keys.

“That is so shocking. I just learned that, so that was really shocking,” Anderson said. The 26-year-old was arrested along with a 16-year-old teenager, but the other two have not been caught.

“It was four, so I doubt if the 16-year-old was doing the thinking,” Anderson said.

However, that sixteen-year-old has been linked to dozens of other crimes.

“She is connected allegedly at least 50 car thefts in the past year, so she’s been involved in a lot that we’ve been following along and connecting each one eventually to her,” said Kolby Crossley, public information officer for Auburn police.

Four of the five cars have now been recovered, but a Cadillac is still missing. Anderson said this whole thing will cost him between $20,000 and $30,000.

“I’m going to try to do my best to try and deter them from coming in here, so I’m going to possibly put up a gate and try to protect my cars a little better,” Anderson said.

The 26-year-old woman made her first appearance in court and was released by the judge without bail, despite objections from the prosecutor’s office. The teenager is due in court for her first appearance soon.