2 arrested in killing of man found with a gunshot wound on the side of Charlotte road

Two suspects were arrested in the killing of a 20-year-old man found with a gunshot wound on Dec. 14 on the side of a northeast Charlotte road, police said Wednesday.

David Lavell Manning was pronounced dead in the 2300 block of Katherine Kiker Road in the city’s University area, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

One of the suspects, 20-year-old Jeremiah Cunningham, was arrested the day of the shooting after officers “encountered” him at Atrium Health-University, according to the news release. Police didn’t say if Cunningham was a patient at the hospital.

He was taken into custody without incident, police said.

On Dec. 22, a second suspect, 20-year-old Josiah Evans-Bailey, turned himself in at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, according to CMPD.

Cunningham and Evans-Bailey were charged with murder, police said.

Police have yet to disclose a motive for the shooting.

CMPD urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or leave an anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers line at 704-334-1600.