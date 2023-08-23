2 arrested, large amount of suspected narcotics seized from Harrison Twp. home

A large amount of narcotics were seized at a Harrison Township home by a drug take force.

On Aug. 23 a home in the 2200 block of Grant Avenue was searched by the Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force along and the Regional Agencies Narcotics & Gun Enforcement Task Force

After searching the home officers found a large amount of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and two guns, according to a media release.

>> Driver accused of causing deadly Clark Co. school bus crash arrested, charge filed

Two people were also booked into the Montgomery County Jail on drug and weapon charges.

The identities of the two people were not included in the release.

We are working to learn the identity of the two arrested and the charges they face.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.







