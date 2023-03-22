2 arrested after leading Sidney police on 50-mile chase

Two Michigan men are in jail after leading Sidney police on a chase up I-75 Tuesday night.

James Bridget, 30, of Southfield, Michigan, and Terrance Williams-Armstrong, 24, of Detroit, were arrested and booked into the Shelby County Jail Tuesday night.

A Sidney officer attempted to pull Bridget over around 8 p.m. when they saw him commit a traffic offense. When the officer tried to pull him over, he sped up and a chase ensued, according to Sidney Police.

Units from Sidney Police, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were involved in the chase that ended just north of Bluffton, over 50 miles away from where the initial traffic stop was attempted.

The chase ended when Bridget lost control after hitting road spikes that were laid out to disable the vehicle.

After losing control, Bridget was immediately taken into custody. Williams-Armstrong, a passenger in the vehicle, ran away into a wooded area. He was later found, with the help of Ohio State Highway Patrol’s air support, and taken into custody.

Bridget is currently charged with failure to comply and Williams-Armstrong is charged with obstructing official business.

The incident remains under investigation.