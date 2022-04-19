2 arrested leaving gameroom

Apr. 18—An Odessa couple seen acting suspiciously while leaving a local game room wound up being arrested on drug and weapons charges Friday morning.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, three officers on patrol in the 2900 block of East Highway 80 saw the driver of a Jeep abruptly stop while backing out of a parking space at a game room, but then leave after a couple of the officers left.

The Jeep's registration expired in May 2021 and there was no insurance on the vehicle, according to the report.

The remaining officer wrote in his report he saw the driver of the Jeep, later identified as Jamie Wayne Renfro, almost hit another vehicle as he left the game room parking lot so he pulled him over.

The report stated Renfro, 39, didn't have any identification on him, nor any proof of insurance. While searching the vehicle, officers found a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun that had had its identification number removed.

They also discovered prescription drugs in the Jeep, but neither Renfro, nor his passenger, Krista Nichole House, 37, had prescriptions for them, the report said.

Renfro, who the report indicates is a felon and documented gang member, was arrested on suspicion of being in unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon, tampering with an identification number, possession of marijuana and three counts of possession of a dangerous drug in addition to operating a vehicle without financial responsibility.

House was arrested on suspicion of possession of a prohibited weapon, tampering with an identification number, possession of marijuana and three counts of possession of dangerous drugs.