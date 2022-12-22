2 arrested for mail thefts in Rome, deputies say

Two people were arrested Monday in Rome for stealing mail.

Cindy Gayle Walton, 46, and Jessie Donavan Teal, 35, were arrested on Dec. 19.

Deputies say Walton knowingly had possession of stolen mail that added to 55 separate pieces from several different addresses.

She told the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office that she did not get out of the vehicle to take the mail.

Walton is charged with five counts of theft by possession of stolen mail and one count of theft by taking.

Deputies say Teal provided his vehicle to Walton to commit a series of mail thefts, while being a passenger in the vehicle.

According to a statement of criminal charges, one of the thefts occurred at a home on Fouche Gap Road.

