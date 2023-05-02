2 arrested after man leads Rowan County deputies on chase in stolen Cadillac

A man is accused of leading deputies on a chase in a stolen car, investigators say.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was patrolling near West Innes Street and Statesville Boulevard when he saw a gold Cadillac make an illegal turn. The deputy ran the car’s license plate and found it had been reported stolen.

When they deputy tried to pull the car over in a gas station parking lot, the driver headed down West Innes Street, sheriff’s deputies said. The driver had initially stopped and opened his door but he closed it again before driving off.

The driver led the deputy on a chase through downtown Salisbury and eventually ended up on the campus of Livingstone College. Investigators said the driver drove over a steep hill, which damaged at least one patrol vehicle.

The driver eventually stopped outside Livingstone’s honors dorm and left the Cadillac in drive, causing it to hit another parked car. The driver got out and ran into the dorm, authorities said. He was the only person inside the car.

Authorities said they later identified the suspect as Jerell Cohen. At first, deputies said he told them he had just woken up and had an airplane pillow on his neck. Deputies said Cohen also told them he didn’t remember what room number he had been sleeping in, but said he could take deputies there. Investigators spoke with someone inside that room, Elijah Edwards, who said he and his girlfriend has been the only ones in the room.

Both Cohen and Edwards admitted to investigators they had lied; Cohen said he was driving the Cadillac and Edwards said he knew Cohen.

Cohen was charged with felony possession of a motor vehicle, felony flee to elude arrest, damage to property, speeding, and reckless driving to endanger. Edwards was charged with felony aid and abet and resist obstruct and delay.

Both were arrested and taken to jail. Edwards was given a $2,500 bond and Cohen was given a $95,000 bond.

