2 arrested after man overdoses on fentanyl

Apr. 21—A Noblesville man and a Kokomo woman were recently arrested after police say the drugs they dealt a man back in February ended up killing him.

Quinn Thurman, 31, and Kelsey Davis, 24, are each facing charges of dealing a controlled substance resulting in death, a level 1 felony, and conspiracy to commit dealing a narcotic drug, a level 2 felony, for their alleged connections to the death of 28-year-old Aaron Gideon, according to court records.

On Feb. 23, 2023, officers with the Kokomo Police Department responded to the 2900 block of Sharon Drive in response to the reported overdose, per a probable cause affidavit filed through the Howard County Clerk's Office.

Despite lifesaving measures, Gideon — who was in a relationship with Davis at the time — was later pronounced deceased.

Court records indicate it was Davis who called 911, and she reportedly told investigators at the scene she woke up to Gideon not breathing, so she administered Narcan.

Davis also reportedly told investigators she believed Gideon purchased fentanyl from Thurman, adding she "had gone earlier in the evening to Noblesville to meet with Quinn and to purchase $125 worth of cocaine and fentanyl," per court documents.

And during the course of the investigation, police reportedly located several conversations between Gideon and Thurman on Gideon's phone, with the subject of those conversations allegedly revolving around illicit drugs Davis would drive down to Noblesville to obtain for Gideon.

The conversations between the two men, as highlighted in court documents, stretched back to December 2022.

Hours after Gideon's death, investigators brought Davis in for questioning.

During the interview, Davis reportedly told police she went to Noblesville just hours before Gideon's death to meet with Thurman and purchase cocaine and fentanyl.

The woman added she purchased these drugs with her own money.

Davis then told investigators she drove back to Kokomo with the illegal drugs — which she stated Thurman often buys from a person in Indianapolis — and gave them to Gideon, per court documents.

Davis added that at some point that evening, Gideon must have ingested the fentanyl and subsequently overdosed.

Thurman and Davis are currently being held without bond at the Howard County Jail, and they each have an initial hearing at 12:30 p.m. April 24 in front of the Howard County Magistrate.