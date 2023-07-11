2 arrested after man shot in head, killed in East El Paso neighborhood

Two men are accused of killing a man who was assaulted and shot in the head outside a house in an East Side neighborhood last month.

El Paso police homicide detectives arrested Kyle Austin Lopez. 37, of Horizon City, and Albert Cadena Jr., 48, of El Paso, on murder charges last week in connection with the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Anthony Alfredo Chavez on June 28, according to police and court documents.

The men are accused of assaulting Chavez before Lopez allegedly shot him in the head by the front door of a home in the 2000 block of Diciembre Drive, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by a detective.

The shooting occurred about 9 p.m. on June 28 at the address near Montwood Drive, about two blocks west of Hanks High School.

An investigation began after Lopez's girlfriend and a friend rushed the bleeding and mortally wounded Chavez in a car to Del Sol Medical Center emergency room and asked for help from a Texas state trooper at the hospital, the affidavit stated. Chavez died at the hospital from a gunshot wound to the head.

The homicide investigation was handled by detectives with the police Crimes Against Persons Unit.

The friend told investigators that Lopez's girlfriend had said that her boyfriend, Kyle Lopez, had told her that he and Chavez were arguing outside when "a gun went off from 'Kyle's' pocket, striking" Chavez, the affidavit stated.

During the investigation, detectives obtained security camera video showing the incident outside their friend's house on Diciembre Drive, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit stated that the video showed Lopez and his girlfriend arrive at the home in a red SUV. Later that day, the camera allegedly filmed two men, identified as Lopez and Cadena, beginning to assault Chavez by the front door.

During the assault, Lopez was recorded taking out what is believed to be a firearm with his right hand. As the men continued the beating, Lopez allegedly hit Chavez in the back of the head with the gun, which is the moment the gun was believed to have been fired, the affidavit stated.

"The video shows (Chavez) immediately after the described strike, fall to the ground and appear to be severely injured and bleeding from the head," the complaint document stated. Chavez "is seen no longer moving and his body is dragged by" Lopez.

Cadena and Lopez both left the scene, police noted. Then, Lopez's girlfriend and the friend load Chavez into a car and took him to the hospital emergency room.

The complaint affidavit does not mention a possible motive for the fatal assault.

Lopez is incarcerated under a $1.5 million bond at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown. Cadena is jailed under a $1 million bond.

