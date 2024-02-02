2 arrested after massage turns to armed robbery in Medina: deputies

***Video above: How to report a tip to US Marshals***

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) – Two people are in custody after investigators say a man who thought he was paying for a massage was robbed at gunpoint in Medina County.

According to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, a victim told investigators that he arranged to pay a woman $180 for a massage at a home in the 6700 block of Branch Road on Wednesday.

Investigators say he was led to a back bedroom and after paying for the massage, a man immerged and pointed guns at him. The victim told investigators they let him go, but he started receiving threatening calls from them.

Investigators were able to identify the suspects as Erica Boyd and Brandon Bardo.

The Medina County SWAT Team executed a search warrant at the home, where investigators confiscated several firearms, according to sheriff’s deputies.

With help from the Medina County Drug Task Force and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the suspects were later found and arrested in Cleveland.

They were booked into the Medina County Jail on aggravated robbery charges.

