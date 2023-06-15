2 arrested in Meadows Field police attempted murder

The Bakersfield Californian
·1 min read

Jun. 14—Two Bakersfield men were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder after Kern County Sheriff's deputies said they drove a vehicle at a Meadows Field Airport officer, causing him to be hospitalized.

Jafet Cortes, 34, and Douglas Hutchison, 32, were both booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, hit-and-run resulting in injury, second-degree burglary, having burglary tools, tampering with a vehicle and conspiracy, according to the KCSO, in addition to the attempted murder charge.

The airport officer has been released from the hospital, KCSO spokeswoman Lori Meza wrote in a text Wednesday afternoon.

Cortes and Hutchison are accused of striking a Meadows Field Airport officer Tuesday night with a car after the officer went to investigate suspects allegedly breaking into a vehicle in a long-term parking lot.

Deputies created a perimeter around an orchard after the suspects fled the scene on Wings Way. K-9 units and a KCSO helicopter canvassed the area to find both men, a news release said.