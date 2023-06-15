2 arrested in Meadows Field police attempted murder

Jun. 14—Two Bakersfield men were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder after Kern County Sheriff's deputies said they drove a vehicle at a Meadows Field Airport officer, causing him to be hospitalized.

Jafet Cortes, 34, and Douglas Hutchison, 32, were both booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, hit-and-run resulting in injury, second-degree burglary, having burglary tools, tampering with a vehicle and conspiracy, according to the KCSO, in addition to the attempted murder charge.

The airport officer has been released from the hospital, KCSO spokeswoman Lori Meza wrote in a text Wednesday afternoon.

Cortes and Hutchison are accused of striking a Meadows Field Airport officer Tuesday night with a car after the officer went to investigate suspects allegedly breaking into a vehicle in a long-term parking lot.

Deputies created a perimeter around an orchard after the suspects fled the scene on Wings Way. K-9 units and a KCSO helicopter canvassed the area to find both men, a news release said.