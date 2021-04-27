2 arrested on meth charges in Dearborn Co.

Apr. 27—MOORES HILL — Recently, the service of an arrest warrant at a Moores Hill home led to the arrest of two occupants on charges of dealing methamphetamine and other drug related charges after a search warrant was obtained for the property.

On April 15, troopers with the Indiana State Police-Versailles along with the Moores Hill Town Marshal responded to an address on Main Street in Moores Hill, Dearborn County, in an attempt to serve a felony parole warrant on Dusty R. Owens, 25, who was allegedly staying at the home.

Upon arriving at the residence, troopers observed Owens run out the back of the home and flee from the troopers. Owens was apprehended by Trooper Jordan Craig and K-9 Krieger a short distance from the home.

During the arrest, Owens was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and a hypodermic syringe.

He was treated on the scene for minor injuries he sustained when Krieger bit him while actively fleeing.

Information obtained at the scene led troopers to apply for and receive a search warrant for the residence. During the search of the home, troopers located additional suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and other evidence of dealing methamphetamine.

Owens was arrested on the original arrest warrant. Owens, as well as a second occupant of the residence, Tessa D. Schalk, 26, were both arrested on charges of dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine. Owens was additionally arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a syringe, and resisting law enforcement.

Owens and Schalk were both transported to the Dearborn County Jail where they were remanded into the custody of the jail staff.

The investigation was conducted by Master Trooper Ben Bastin with the assistance of Troopers Joseph May, Jordan Craig, K-9 Krieger, and Moores Hill Town Marshal Brent Casebolt.

Under the Law, criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. — Information provided