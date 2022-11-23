2 arrested, meth and heroin seized after lengthy investigation in Paulding County, sheriff says

After a lengthy investigation, multiple law enforcement agents in the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force arrested two men and seized a large number of drugs last month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Oct. 27, officials conducted a probation search at a mobile on the 400 block of Dogwood Path in Hiram.

Agents found a huge amount of illegal drugs, which included 932 grams (2 pounds) of methamphetamine, 105 grams (3.75 ounces) of heroin, and 946 grams (2.1 pounds) of marijuana.

Officials recovered a Glock .40-caliber handgun with multiple extended-capacity magazines, along with one drum magazine.

TRENDING STORIES:

Donald Ray Smith, also known as “Duck”,46, was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Charles Kenneth Pilgrim, 67, was also arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Both suspects are behind bars at the Paulding County Jail. Smith has no bond and Pilgrim has a bond of $33,200.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

If you have any information about this case, contact the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force at 770- 646-9175.

IN OTHER NEWS: