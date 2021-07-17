2 arrested in meth investigation

Kim Dunlap, Kokomo Tribune, Ind.
Jul. 16—The Kokomo Police Department Drug Task Force arrested two Kokomo residents Thursday afternoon for their alleged roles in a methamphetamine investigation.

According to a department media release, police made contact with two individuals — Matthew Vance and Nicholas Bowlin — around 4 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of North Jay Street.

Bowlin was taken into custody at that time on an unrelated active Howard County warrant, and officers also located a small amount of methamphetamine on his person during the apprehension, the release noted.

Further investigation led detectives to also locate approximately a quarter pound of methamphetamine in Vance's vehicle, according to the release.

Vance was subsequently arrested on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, while Bowlin is now facing a preliminary Level 6 felony charge of possession of methamphetamine.

The case remains an active investigation, and anyone with additional information is urged to contact Sgt. Aaron Tarrh at 765-456-7204 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.

