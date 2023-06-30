2 arrested months after deadly shooting near Sacramento high school football game, police say

Detectives arrested two suspects in the shooting of a 37-year-old man killed in November during an apparent robbery near a high school football championship game held at Sacramento City College.

Steven Jackson, 18, was arrested on suspicion of homicide and robbery-related charges in the shooting death of Joshua Benjamin Gunderson of Sacramento. Jackson was taken into custody Monday, the Sacramento Police Department announced Friday morning in a social media post.

Police said detectives continued their follow-up investigation after Jackson’s arrest and found the second suspect in the fatal shooting, a juvenile male who also was arrested on suspicion of homicide. The Police Department did not release the boy’s age or name because he is a minor.

Both suspects were booked at Sacramento Youth Detention Facility, police said. It’s unclear why Jackson, an adult, was being held in a youth detention center. The Police Department did not release any further details about the arrests.

The shooting was reported shortly before 4 p.m. Nov. 25 in the 4100 block of 23rd Street in the Carleton Tract neighborhood, one block south of Sacramento City College’s Hughes Stadium. A CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game between Grant Union and Christian Brothers high schools was being held at the stadium.

Before officers arrived at the scene, a wounded Gunderson was taken by friends to a gas station where an ambulance responded to take the victim to a hospital, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The football game continued without interruption, with Grant defeating Christian Brothers, 20-12, for the Division III title.