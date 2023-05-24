2 arrested for murder after Ga. man went to another county for work, then vanished

A man and a woman have been arrested in the death of a 24-year-old Georgia man who had gone to another county for a work assignment.

Olico Dennis was found shot to death in Crawford County south of Macon on May 18.

The sheriff’s office said he had been in Forsyth, north of Macon, for a work assignment in the days leading up to his death. He was last seen alive in Macon on May 16.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Jarvis Jermaine Tillman, 38, and Amanda Allen Hulsey, 30, in Dennis’ death, according to the Macon Telegraph.

Deputies said Tillman and Hulsey shot Dennis multiple times on May 16 at an apartment on Baxter Avenue.

Investigators think they dumped his body in Crawford County about 30 miles away.

Both Tillman and Hulsey have been charged with murder, assault and tampering with evidence.

Hulsey previously pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, terroristic threats and cocaine distribution.

Tillman was previously charged with aggravated assault and theft.

The warrants didn’t reveal a motive for the shooting.

Dennis was a former Calhoun High School football standout. He was expecting a child with his girlfriend.

Dennis’ family has set up a GoFundMe to pay for his funeral expenses.