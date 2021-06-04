Sisters arrested after nail salon owner allegedly shot over prices

Associated Press

Authorities in Sri Lanka were trying to head off a potential environmental disaster Thursday as a fire-damaged container ship that had been carrying chemicals was sinking off of the country's main port. Efforts to tow the ship into deeper waters away from the port in Colombo failed after the ship’s stern became submerged and rested on the seabed. The ship's operators, X-Press Feeders, say the fire destroyed most of the ship's cargo, which included 25 tons of nitric acid and other chemicals.