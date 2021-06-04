Sisters arrested after nail salon owner allegedly shot over prices
The women, 19 and 20 years old, are accused of shooting the owner, leaving, and then coming back to shoot the victim again.
The White House is starting a “Shots at the Shop” initiative aimed at convincing people to get vaccines through the camaraderie of barbershops and beauty salons. MSNBC’s Craig Melvin is joined by Katrina Randolph, co-founder of Tre Shadez Hair Studio and Stephen Thomas, director of the University of Maryland’s Center for Health Equity to discuss the impact this initiative can have on communities of color.
The details: Carmen Caiyi Lee, who was a week away from her birthday, was killed on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, just south of Tilly Mill Road, on the night of May 29. A Doraville Police Department (DPD) officer saw a vehicle make a stop around 9:30 p.m. in the roadway. Upon checking, they found an unresponsive woman — later identified as Lee — with a gunshot wound.
Police said one of the women shot the nail salon owner, who is still in the hospital, after being "unhappy with the price of the services."
Heike Mojay-Sinclare, 29, was travelling to a birthday celebration when her car got stuck in a ford in Derbyshire.
Police said the victim was subjected to a 'shocking' attack at Hollingworth Lake in Rochdale, on Wednesday.
Authorities in Sri Lanka were trying to head off a potential environmental disaster Thursday as a fire-damaged container ship that had been carrying chemicals was sinking off of the country's main port. Efforts to tow the ship into deeper waters away from the port in Colombo failed after the ship’s stern became submerged and rested on the seabed. The ship's operators, X-Press Feeders, say the fire destroyed most of the ship's cargo, which included 25 tons of nitric acid and other chemicals.
Bethan Roper was hit in the head by the branch of an Ash tree
The sister felt like her moment in the spotlight was ruined.
A 76-year-old Minnesota man has been arrested in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old suburban Chicago girl nearly half a century ago, authorities said Friday. The Naperville Police Department arrested Barry Lee Whelpley of Mounds View, Minnesota, on Wednesday for the 1972 slaying of Julie Ann Hanson. The retired welder, who was 27 at the time of the killing, has been charged with murder and was taken into custody in Minnesota, where he is awaiting extradition to Illinois.
Climate change is going to be expensive
After the two-vehicle crash on Memorial Day, troopers found 70 bundles of cocaine, state officials said.
The elected district attorney in Pittsburgh is defending his decision to stop offering plea deals to clients of a Black criminal defense lawyer who accused the prosecutor's office of racial bias in court last month. On Thursday, Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala Jr. released a May 18 memo sent to staff that immediately halted any plea deal talks with clients of Milton E. Raiford for what Zappala described as Raiford's “convoluted critical diatribe.”
Tennis star Naomi Osaka withdrew from the tournament earlier this week over mental health concerns after she was fined $15,000 by the French Open for forgoing media requirements
A statement from Wilmington, Delaware police says three police officers were shot while responding to a call on Wednesday night. The officers were taken to a hospital in stable condition. There was no immediate word about suspects or arrests. (June 3)
Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White denies the allegations, but she claims to have the scars to prove it.
Shops remained shuttered, some government workers hadn’t been paid and the town’s main hospital was utterly laid to waste. Hawzen, a rural town in the ethnic Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, is a microcosm of the challenge facing Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed — and a warning that the war here is unlikely to end anytime soon. When The Associated Press arrived in May, Tigrayan fighters had recently retaken Hawzen from Ethiopian government troops, laying claim once again to land that has switched control multiple times since the war began in November.
CANBERRA (Reuters) -Britain and Australia are seeking to strike a trade agreement by mid-June, the British envoy said on Thursday, following another round of bilateral talks. Britain is pursuing a deal with Australia as one of the pillars of its post-Brexit strategy to build stronger commercial and diplomatic links in the Indo-Pacific region and pivot its economic centre away from Europe. But with some sticking points remaining, British Trade Minister Liz Truss and her Australian counterpart Dan Tehan held talks late on Thursday, the British High Commissioner to Australia Vicki Treadell said.
Press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration isn’t “taking any options off the table” with regard to the U.S.’s response.
The Air Force is ordering some fresh BACN.