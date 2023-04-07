2 arrested in North Huntingdon drug bust

Apr. 6—Two people were arrested Wednesday after a reported drug bust at a North Huntingdon motel.

A controlled buy was set up by an undercover officer through communication with a man who goes by the street name of "G," according to court papers.

Township police and authorities from the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force and state Attorney General's office converged on the Route 30 motel Wednesday afternoon awaiting delivery of the requested 20 bricks of heroin/fentanyl. Police said a Toyota Prius pulled up and a passenger — later identified as Nissan Simmons, 24, of McKeesport — handed an undercover officer about 956 stamp bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl. Simmons promised to return later with the additional 50 bags to fulfill the request, police said.

He was arrested and police said they found a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen, ammunition, $1,060, two cell phones and four bags of suspected crack cocaine. The drugs were sent to a lab for analysis.

The driver was identified as Abby Marie Evans, 19, of Clairton. Evans told police she coordinates with "G" to provide rides for individuals to make drug sales, according to court papers. She is facing a single conspiracy count.

Simmons is charged with drug offenses and receiving stolen property. Neither suspect has an attorney listed in online court records. They were being held at the Westmoreland County Prison. Simmons' bail was set at $100,000 and Evans' was $25,000. Preliminary hearings are set for April 19.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .