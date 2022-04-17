2 arrested after North Seattle motel shooting

Two people were arrested in connection with a shooting at a North Seattle motel Saturday.

According to the Seattle Police Department, the shooting victim picked up one of the suspects on Aurora Avenue North before going to the suspect’s room at a motel in the 12000 block of Aurora Avenue North.

Once in the room, another suspect entered and demanded that the victim give up his wallet and car keys.

The victim struggled with the second suspect while the first suspect stood in front of the door.

The victim was eventually able to break free and push the first suspect from in front of the door to escape the room.

The second suspect then followed the victim, leading to a struggle outside. The suspect pulled a gun and fired five to six shots as the victim ran away.

The victim was not hit.

After the suspect picked up his shell casings, he went back into the room with the first suspect. They left together in a black BMW.

Officers who were called to the scene saw the suspect vehicle leaving the area and started a pursuit, eventually stopping the vehicle near 13000 First Avenue Northeast.

Officers recovered the gun and both suspects were booked into the King County Jail.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP