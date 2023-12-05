2 arrested on numerous drug charges

Dec. 5—Two Kokomo men were arrested last weekend after police seized drugs, money and a handgun during a traffic stop.

James C. Gray, 40, and William T. Yates, 49, are now facing charges of dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 3 felony; obstruction of justice, a level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, per online court records.

Police say Gray is also facing an additional level 6 felony charge of resisting law enforcement.

Their charges stem from an incident that occurred around 3:45 a.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of South 00 East West, according to police.

It was then that authorities with the Kokomo Police Department's Drug Task Force, along with officers from the department's K-9 division and patrol division, attempted to stop a white GMC pickup truck, a KPD media release noted.

As police were attempting to stop the vehicle, its driver — identified as Gray — and passenger — identified as Yates — reportedly led officers on a brief vehicle pursuit, per the release.

Once the pursuit was over, police subsequently searched the vehicle, where they allegedly located one pound of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, over $900 in cash and a handgun, according to the release.

Gray and Yates are both being held at the Howard County Jail on $40,000 cash bond, with no 10%.

They are due in court for an initial hearing at 8 a.m. Thursday inside Howard Superior Court 4.

This case remains active, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Aaron Tarrh at 765-456-7204 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also submit tips anonymously by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS, downloading the "Kokomo PD" mobile app or texting TIPKPD to 847411.