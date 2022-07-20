2 arrested after officers find drone carrying bundle with drugs, phones and tobacco near GA. prison

The Georgia Department of Corrections said that two people were arrested after a drone carrying contraband was spotted near a prison.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On July 17, officers recovered a drone with a bundle attached nearly Dooly State Prison in Unadilla, Georgia, with is south of Macon.

TRENDING STORIES:

The prison is a medium-security facility that houses primarily sex offenders.

Officers said that in addition to a drone, controller, batteries and propellers, they found a bundle with marijuana, tobacco, cellphones and chargers.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Holly Hubbard and Zacarious Sanders were arrested and taken to the Dooly County jail. It’s unclear what charges they are facing or who they were attempting to send the contraband to.