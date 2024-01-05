2 arrested for over $100K in copper wire theft in Fresno, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects have been arrested after one of them allegedly stole over $100,000 in copper wire from a solar panel farm and provoking damages of millions of dollars to it, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.

In mid-December, deputies say someone stole more than $100,000 in copper wire from a solar panel farm located near S. Jefferson and E. Chestnut Avenues in Fresno. These 9,000 solar panels, which went online in March of 2022, provide a majority of the electricity to the nearby Fresno County Juvenile Justice Campus.

Deputies say damages to the solar farm may total up to $2.8 million. Detectives immediately began an investigation to try and identify a suspect.

On Dec. 29, deputies say a local recycling center made a report to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office of a suspicious transaction request. A man, later identified as 63-year-old Jerald Ross of Fresno, was attempting to recycle an unusually large amount of shiny copper wire.

Detectives say they responded to the yard, examined the wire, and determined it was stolen, but not from the solar farm. However, based on evidence gathered during the investigation, detectives determined Ross was the person responsible for stripping wire from the solar panels. That wire, amounting to hundreds of pounds, has not been recovered.

Detectives say they also identified 33-year-old Connie Rincon of Fresno as a person working with Ross to commit thefts at the solar farm.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Ross was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of grand theft of copper materials, and Rincon was arrested on suspicion of transpassing and possession of burglary tools.

Sheriff’s officials say although arrests have been made, anyone with more information regarding the case should contact them at (559) 600-3111.

