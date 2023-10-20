2 arrested, pepper spray used after a fight at Lexington’s Henry Clay High School

Two people have been arrested after a fight at Henry Clay High School Friday that ended with school police using pepper spray, according to Fayette County Public Schools.

FCPS said the altercation involved two female students, both of whom were arrested by the Lexington Police Department after the fight. The Henry Clay school resource officer tried to break up the fight “but determined pepper spray was needed to bring the incident to an end,” FCPS spokesperson Dia Davidson-Smith said.

Fifteen students witnessed the fight, Davidson-Smith said. They were treated by EMTs as necessary. Major Derek Robers from the Lexington Fire Department said medics responded to the scene for treatment, and three people were treated but none needed to be taken to a hospital.

Classes resumed once the scene was cleared, Davidson-Smith said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.