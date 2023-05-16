2 arrested, person sought in New Hampshire graduation party shooting that wounded 4

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP/Boston 25) — Two men have been arrested and there’s a search for a third person following a shooting at a graduation party in New Hampshire that wounded four people, police said.

Emmanuel Sayle, 21, of Manchester, was charged Monday with four counts of felony reckless conduct and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Griffin O’Neil, 20, also of Manchester, was charged with criminal liability to reckless conduct and two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Both also face parole violations.

It wasn’t immediately known when they would face a judge or if they had lawyers.

Emmanuel Sayle, 21, (left) Griffin O’Neil, 20 (right)

The Manchester Police Department said Monday night they were still working to identify a third person and asked for the public’s help regarding the identity and any further information about the shootings.

The victims in Saturday’s shooting in Manchester included two women and two men, all in their 20s, who are expected to survive, police said.

Initial reports said two males in hoods approached the gathering and at least one of them fired a weapon. The two males were seen fleeing the area. Police said the shooting did not appear to be random.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-624-4040.

