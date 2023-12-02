2 arrested after Phoenix police find 8 malnourished dogs chained in backyard

A Phoenix homeowner and his sister were arrested on Thursday, Nov. 16, on suspicion of neglecting eight dogs in their backyard.

Sgt. Brian Bower, a spokesperson for Phoenix police, said that officers were near 9800 N Seventh Place for an unrelated stolen vehicle call where they were chasing suspects on foot and establishing a perimeter.

Officers came across a residence where they observed multiple dogs chained up in a backyard. All eight dogs there appeared to be extremely malnourished, in poor living conditions and in need of immediate medical attention. The Arizona Humane Society was notified and responded to the scene.

Barry Kee, 45, and Dandrea Price, 35, were both arrested and booked on 56 animal cruelty-related charges, police said.

Phoenix PD books two suspects on 56 counts of animal cruelty.



While searching for a suspect, officers noticed multiple dogs living in deplorable conditions. Phoenix PD contacted the Arizona Humane Society and rescued the dogs.#PhoenixPolice #Police #AnimalCruelty #DogRescue pic.twitter.com/lqWnvOJarQ — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) December 2, 2023

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2 arrested after Phoenix police find 8 neglected dogs