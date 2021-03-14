2 arrested after pointing guns at police, hitting patrol cruiser

Casey Harrison, The Detroit News
·1 min read

Mar. 14—DETROIT — Two people were arrested Friday after pointing guns at a Detroit police officer, then leading Detroit police and state troopers on a chase and hitting a squad car on the city's west side, Michigan State Police said.

The agency tweeted it overheard on a Detroit Police talk group at about 10:35 p.m. that two subjects had pointed a gun at an officer. Troopers located a Dodge Charger that matched the description running with no lights near Evergreen and Interstate 96. They attempted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle and police pursued the vehicle until it stopped on a side street.

As state police approached the suspect driver fled again, MSP said. The suspect vehicle ran a stop sign at Kentfield and the I-96 service drive and stuck a Detroit Police unit. The two subjects were arrested without incident.

Police said the vehicle was confirmed stolen and a stolen handgun was recovered from the vehicle. Police said it was also discovered the driver was wanted in connection to a homicide.

The suspects were treated for minor injuries on the scene, police said. No officers were injured and the incident is under further investigation.

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Chiefs have discussed bringing back OT Mike Remmers

    Remmers started in 13 games for the Chiefs in 2020 between the NFL's regular season and postseason.

  • Deaths of police in failed Port-au-Prince slum operation sparks FreeHaiti hashtag, outrage

    The United Nations is calling on Haitian authorities to clarify the circumstances surrounding the deaths and injuries of several members of the Haiti National Police in a police operation turned deadly in a Port-au-Prince slum known for harboring kidnapped victims and a notorious gang.

  • Theranos founder Holmes pregnant, delay sought in fraud trial

    Elizabeth Holmes, who has been charged with fraud in the spectacular rise and fall of the blood-testing company Theranos Inc, is pregnant, prompting prosecutors to seek a delay in her trial until after her July due date, according to a court filing. Lawyers for Holmes, once a rising star of Silicon Valley, informed the government on March 2 of the pregnancy, according to the filing. Holmes' lawyers and prosecutors asked the judge to delay the start of jury selection to Aug. 31.

  • Visits to Humphrey Yogart tripled after Meghan Markle name-dropped her former workplace during her Oprah interview

    A rep for the frozen-yogurt shop in Los Angeles says business has been booming since Meghan Markle gave it a shout-out during her Oprah interview.

  • Several detained at vigil for woman murdered in London

    The disappearance of 33-year-old Sarah Everard as she walked home on the evening of March 3 has triggered a wave of accounts from women about the dangers they have felt and experienced when walking streets alone at night, accompanied by calls for action.As night fell on Saturday, around a thousand people - mostly women - gathered at the site in Clapham, south London, to pay their respects and protest at the lack of security they felt when out alone, with some chanting "shame on you" at police as they made arrests.As tensions mounted, Reuters witnesses saw police drag several women away from the gathering on Clapham Common.Campaign groups had wanted to organize a formal vigil to commemorate Everard to take place on Saturday evening near where she disappeared.However, organizers canceled the vigil on Saturday morning after police warned them that they could risk arrest for breaching COVID restrictions on outdoor social gatherings.Police discovered Everard's body on Wednesday (March 10) in woodland about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of London. The court heard that her body was found in a builder's refuse bag, and was identified using dental records.Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared in court on Saturday after being charged with Everard's kidnap and murder.Couzens's lawyer did not enter a plea to the charges of kidnap and murder ahead of a fuller court hearing scheduled for Tuesday. Couzens remains in custody.

  • Irish foreign minister says UK guilty of 'perverse nationalism' over U.S. trade

    Ireland's foreign minister Simon Coveney said on Saturday that Britain was demonstrating "perverse nationalism" by seeking to reach a trade deal with the United States before the European Union and questioned whether it was a trustworthy partner. Coveney advocated Britain working with the EU and Canada to reach a joint trade deal with the United States, although the EU does not currently have plans for a major U.S. trade deal.

  • Senior Trump official says former president was responsible for inciting Capitol riot

    Christopher Miller was criticised regarding delay in deployment of National Guards during 6 January insurrection

  • AstraZeneca's lower EU vaccine supply target hinges on factory approval: document

    AstraZeneca's new aim to supply 30 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union by the end of March hinges on the bloc's drug regulator approving supplies from a factory in the Netherlands, an internal document showed. The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said on Friday it would try to deliver 30 million doses to the EU by the end of March, down from a contractual obligation of 90 million and a previous pledge made last month to deliver 40 million doses. The new lower target, which confirmed an earlier report from Reuters, is not guaranteed as it depends on a vaccine factory in Leiden run by subcontractor Halix getting the regulatory approval, the internal document dated March 10 showed.

  • Trump's Washington hotel echoes to silence of missing Maga crowd

    Once the hub of Trump World in the US capital, with the former president gone it is in danger of becoming a white elephant The Trump International Hotel: ‘ I don’t know anybody who goes there or has gone there,’ said one local author and journalist. Photograph: Alex Brandon/AP Once it was like a second White House for the Maga crowd. Now it is in danger of becoming a white elephant. Clobbered first by the coronavirus pandemic, then by its owner’s election defeat, the Trump International Hotel in Washington is reeling from a huge loss of income and prestige. For critics of the former US president, it is welcome proof of how quickly the city is moving on without him. “It used to be the hub of Trump World but I can’t imagine who goes there now,” said Sally Quinn, a local author and journalist. “We don’t even have tourists yet in Washington. I can’t imagine most people staying there when they come. I don’t know anybody who goes there or has gone there.” The hotel opened amid protests in the historic Old Post Office building on Pennsylvania Avenue, between the White House and US Capitol building, in September 2016 as Trump campaigned for the presidency. For four years its opulent lobby thronged with diplomats, lobbyists and Trump family members. It was one of the few places in the US capital where “Make America great again” hats were bountiful. But one recent afternoon it seemed more reminiscent of the haunted hotel in Stanley Kubrick’s film The Shining. Steel barriers surrounded the magnificent facade with its five US flags and statue of first postmaster general Benjamin Franklin. A black-coated porter explained that, due to coronavirus restrictions, only people invited by guests are allowed in. When the Guardian called the front desk, a man who identified himself as the manager said, “I’d rather not comment. Thank you for your call,” then hung up. Danish Rozario, left, wheels a guest’s baggage down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Trump Hotel in Washington on 15 January 2021. Joe Biden’s inauguration five days later marked an ominous moment for the hotel’s fortunes. Photograph: Susan Walsh/AP The hotel in Washington made just $15.1m in revenue last year, a drop of more than 60% from the year before. Then came Trump’s election loss and impeachment for inciting a deadly insurrection a short distance away at the US Capitol on 6 January, inflicting huge reputational damage. On 20 January, Trump boarded the Marine One helicopter to start a new post-presidential life at his luxury Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, depriving the hotel of one of its biggest draws. A week later, the New York Times reported that the lobby was largely vacant and the waiters and staff members outnumbered the customers. There was little mourning in Washington itself, where Joe Biden secured 92% of the vote compared with Trump’s 5%. Beyond official duties, the 45th president was rarely seen around the city, hardly ever visiting museums or theatres and only ever dining out at the Trump hotel itself. Last month the Washingtonian reported that table 72 in a round booth at the hotel’s steakhouse was perpetually reserved for the president in case he decided to visit on the spur of the moment. The magazine also said it obtained a “Standard Operating Procedure” document for staff to follow whenever Trump arrived. “As soon as Trump was seated, the server had to ‘discreetly present’ a mini bottle of Purell hand sanitizer. (This applied long before Covid, mind you.),” it reported. “Next, cue dialogue: ‘Good (time of day) Mr President. Would you like your Diet Coke with or without ice?’ the server was instructed to recite. “A polished tray with chilled bottles and highball glasses was already prepared for either response. Directions for pouring the soda were detailed in a process no fewer than seven steps long – and illustrated with four photo exhibits. The beverage had to be opened in front of the germophobe commander in chief, ‘never beforehand’. Donald Trump, then a presidential candidate, walks into the atrium of his new hotel on 16 September 2016, with his future national security adviser Michael Flynn. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters “The server was to hold a longneck-bottle opener by the lower third of the handle in one hand and the Diet Coke, also by the lower third, in the other. Once poured, the drink had to be placed at the President’s right-hand side. ‘Repeat until POTUS departs.’” Trump always ate the same meal: shrimp cocktail, well-done steak and fries, sometimes with apple pie or chocolate cake for dessert, according to the Washingtonian. “The manual instructed the server to open mini glass bottles of Heinz ketchup in front of Trump, taking care to ensure he could hear the seal make the ‘pop’ sound.” A tray of crisps, chocolates, granola bars, Tic Tacs, gummy bears, Oreos, chocolate-covered raisins and other snacks had to be on hand. The magazine added that Trump once demanded to know why his dining companion received a bigger steak than he did, while first lady Melania Trump once sent back a Dover sole because it was dressed with parsley and chives. The hotel and its steakhouse witnessed a cavalcade of Maga stars from the lawyer Rudy Giuliani to the White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, from the Florida congressman Matt Gaetz to the MyPillow chief executive, Mike Lindell. The former treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin and his wife, the British actor Louise Linton, even lived there for a time. Members of the Trump family also figured prominently, a draw for fans seeking selfies, and guests could indulge at “The Spa by Ivanka Trump”, including a “Himalayan salt chamber” and “fitness center with the latest Technogym equipment” – but temporarily closed due to Covid-19. The bar was a place to sit and watch multiple TV screens showing sport or Fox News. It was, in effect, a Trump embassy in this otherwise liberal city. Quinn observed: “He never went anywhere except the Trump hotel and most of his people didn’t so it was just like an occupying army. You didn’t see them and everybody sort of went on about their lives but there was this awful dark cloud over our heads.” In 2019, Trump reportedly tried to sell the hotel for about $500m, but those plans are now said to be on hold. The hotel is nine stories tall and has 263 rooms. A casual look at its website shows rooms available from $476 a night, suites from $1,122 a night and signature suites from $1,316 a night. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey was one of many foreign leaders who found it politic to put money in Trump’s pocket by staying at his hotel. Photograph: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Kevin Chaffee, senior editor of Washington Life magazine, said: “The Trump hotel has been struggling for quite a while and, without him being there, people don’t need to curry favour by staying there. Some embassies had their events there and they don’t need to do that now.” He added: “The bar was like the White House mess but those people no longer have any reason to meet and try to find out what’s happening on the scene because the man is gone. So it must be like a ghost town.” The Trumps left few other traces in Washington. The former president’s daughter, Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner, have vacated a mansion they rented in the neighbourhood of Kalorama while working as senior advisers at the White House. The couple have since moved to a luxury condominium in Miami, Florida. Their old house is listed by estate agents as still available to rent for $18,000 a month. It has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, spans 5,016 square feet and is a stone’s throw from Barack and Michelle Obama’s home. Jack Shrestha, owner of the Kalorama Guest House, which is a mile away, said: “The residents in my neighbourhood where I live is over 90% Democrats so they’re happy Trump is gone. But I’m a business owner. I don’t take sides. For me, it doesn’t even matter. “Ivanka’s son went to school where my daughter went to school, a Jewish school up in Cleveland Park. So I used to see her drop off the kid out there. We didn’t say much because they had told us not to talk to her and take pictures or anything like that.” Washington is dotted with memorials, monuments and statues of former presidents. Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris are already making themselves visible. For now, however, Trump’s hotel ensures that his name remains spelled out in gold letters on Pennsylvania Avenue, arguably America’s most famous street. Quinn commented: “I suspect that whoever does buy it will take down all the gilt and all of the trimmings and turn it into something else that’s very un-Trump-like.”

  • GOP House Leader McCarthy to introduce resolution calling for Rep. Swalwell's removal from Intelligence Committee

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will introduce a resolution to remove Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee.

  • Stimulus checks are starting to hit Americans' bank accounts this weekend, but some may not be able to access the money right away

    The IRS said it is officially releasing the direct payments on March 17, so it may take a few more days for major banks to clear them.

  • Katherine Heigl reveals she's going through a 'health crisis'

    The "Firefly Lane" star gave fans an update about her health on Instagram.

  • Miami reporter is the latest woman to accuse N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment

    A South Florida woman is the seventh to step forward to accuse New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment. Her allegation comes amid a growing call from several high-profile Democrats demanding that Cuomo resign — an action the governor steadfastly refuses to do — as women have come forward with their stories.

  • French magazine Charlie Hebdo sparks outrage with a cartoon portraying Meghan Markle as George Floyd with the Queen kneeling on her neck

    The French satirical magazine has been accused of being racist, demeaning, and "pimping George Floyd trauma for profit."

  • The royal family is back to business as usual, sending a clear message about where their priorities lie after Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview

    After Harry and Meghan's interview, Prince William and Kate Middleton promoted mental health in schools, and the Queen celebrated science education.

  • Sharon Osbourne says 'CBS blindsided me' with heated Piers Morgan discussion on 'The Talk'

    "All matters related to the Wednesday episode of “The Talk” are currently under internal review,” the network said.

  • 'No culture, no future': Actress in naked lockdown protest at French Oscars

    A French actress stripped down naked on stage at the César Awards during a politically charged in protest at the months-long shutdown of cultural venues. Corinne Masiero wore a bloodstained donkey costume before removing her clothes to reveal the words "No culture, no future" written across her front as she presented the costume award on Friday. While most businesses have opened in France, theatres and cinemas have been closed for more than three months. Demonstrators have demanded that the government do more to end the halt of performances and support the industry battered by the pandemic. Several theatres were occupied on Friday in at least nine cities, while sit-ins at the Odeon Theatre on the Left Bank in Paris entered their eighth day.

  • Michael Flynn could face thousands of dollars in penalties as the Army reviews a Pentagon watchdog report

    In April 2017, the Pentagon launched an investigation into money Flynn received from Russian and Turkish interests after he retired from the Army.

  • What is Cuomo clutching in a photo of him wrapped in a blanket, taken at the end of a politically tumultuous week?

    Holding his phone in his right hand, Cuomo appears to be clutching Saratoga Spring Water with his left hand, while hunched and draped in a blanket.

  • Photo captures Cuomo wrapped in a blanket outside his home after a week of sexual misconduct allegations and calls for him to resign

    New York Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand joined calls for Cuomo to resign Friday, the day the photo was taken.