2 arrested after police chase on busy Forsyth County roadway

Two people were arrested Monday evening after leading deputies on a chase on a busy Forsyth County roadway.

The FCSO said on Monday, a car failed to stop during a traffic stop, which lead to a pursuit.

After a brief chase along GA 400, the two occupants got out of the car and ran. The Forsyth County Sheriff said the pursuit ended on Exit 13.

The sheriff said both suspects were taken into and “wanted for a violent felony out of metro Atlanta,” according to a Facebook post.

The sheriff said FCSO will release more details after coordinating with law enforcement agencies on where the suspects are wanted from.

