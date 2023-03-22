2 arrested after police locate drugs, stolen handgun

Mar. 22—Two people were arrested Tuesday after police reportedly located drugs and a stolen handgun during a warranted search of a residence on the city's southeast side.

Online arrest records state that Cheveron Smith, 40, is facing charges of possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony; possession of stolen property, a Level 5 felony; possession of controlled substances, a Level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; and neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; for his alleged role in the investigation.

Meanwhile, 33-year-old Monick Smith is facing a Level 5 felony charge of possession of stolen property and Level 6 felony charges of neglect of a dependent, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine, as well as a misdemeanor charge of never obtaining a license, per those same arrest records.

The Smiths were taken into custody without incident after officers with the department's Drug Task Force searched their property in the 800 block of South Plate Street, according to a Kokomo Police Department media release. Authorities did not indicate in the release what initially led to that search.

The Smiths are being held without bond at the Howard County Jail, and their initial hearings are pending.

If you have any additional information regarding this case, you are asked to contact Sgt. Aaron Tarrh at 765-456-7204 or at atarrh@cityofkokomo.org. You can also contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017 or submit tips anonymously on the department's "Kokomo PD" mobile app.