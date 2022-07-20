2 arrested after police responded to shots fired at Catawba Co. convenience store

Two people were taken into custody in Catawba County Wednesday morning after police responded to a shots fired call at a convenience store.

Officers responded to the store at around 10 a.m. on Highway 321.

Breaking Catawba County- two people are in custody after police respond to a shots fired call along highway 321. Officers say they just found several of pounds of pot and a firearm in the Tesla. Watch channel 9 for updates on this developing story. pic.twitter.com/QMHGtkD8gY — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) July 20, 2022

Authorities said they found several of pounds of marijuana and a firearm in a Tesla.

Police have not identified the people who were arrested or announced the charges they are facing.

