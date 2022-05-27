2 arrested after police say they shot driver who then plunged down I-285 embankment

Investigators have arrested two people nearly four months after a man was found shot to death along Interstate 285.

Azariah Corbin, 19, and Dexter Cooper, 20, are accused of killing 38-yer-old Brandon Barnett on Feb. 1.

Both Corbin and Cooper have been charged with murder.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach first covered the shooting as breaking news on Channel 2 Action News at Noon in February.

Witnesses told Gehlbach that Barnett was shot along Montreal Road and then drove off in his car.

“Right about 10:30, 11 o’clock, I was in my room fixing some food and all I heard was pow, pow, pow, pow,” the witness said.

DeKalb County police said Barnett drove his car to a dead end and the car went airborne over a guardrail and through a chain-link fence.

Barnet’s car eventually landed down an embankment next to the interstate between Lawrenceville Highway and Highway 78.

Investigators later identified Corbin and Cooper as the suspects in Barnett’s death.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office fugitive unit and US Marshals located the pair this month.

They are currently sitting in the DeKalb County jail.



