2 arrested after pulling gun on Ga. school bus full of kids, blocking them from leaving
Two people were arrested after officials say they stopped a school bus and pulled out a gun.
Glynn County Sheriff officials said on Feb. 6, officers arrested 33-year-old Samantha Lynn Connelly and 30-year-old Tarrell Lashawn Nelson.
According to investigators, Connelly blocked a school bus with elementary school children onboard on Glass Circle.
While Connelly blocked the bus, authorities said Nelson pulled out a gun in front of the bus.
It is unclear why they did this.
No injuries were reported from this incident.
Nelson was charged with third-degree cruelty to children, two counts of terroristic threats and acts, receipt, possession, or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, and knowingly intentionally or reckless disruption of the operation of public school/bus/bus stop.
Connelly was charged with knowingly intentional or reckless disruption of public school/bus/bus stop operation and false statements or writing, concealing facts of fraudulent documents in government matters.
Both were booked into the Glynn County Detention Center.
