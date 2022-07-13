2 arrested after ramming patrol car, causing 4-car crash in Spanaway

Two people were arrested after ramming a Pierce County sheriff’s office patrol car and then causing a four-car crash in Spanaway on Tuesday, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies were made aware of two people passed out in a running car in the Starbucks parking lot at 210 166th St. South in Spanaway.

When a deputy arrived, they saw both people slumped over in their seats with drug paraphernalia next to the female driver.

When the deputy woke the two people and asked for their information, both were uncooperative.

The man in the passenger seat started the car and urged the driver to take off, according to the sheriff’s department.

The woman reversed into the deputy’s patrol car and then drove forward over a hedge and the parking lot curb. She then went around another patrol car that was parked in front of them and continued south onto Pacific Avenue.

The deputy located the car after it crashed at 180th Street East and Pacific Avenue South. The male passenger tried to get away on foot but was later detained by deputies. The woman was taken into custody next to the car.

Two small dogs were inside of the car, the sheriff’s department said. One of them was ejected during the crash and picked up by a witness. The second dog was not found.

After running the VIN on the car, the deputy discovered that it did not match the plate and was reported stolen from Frederickson in mid-June.

The driver of the suspect’s car, a 24-year-old woman, was kept at an area hospital due to her injuries.

Two bags of methamphetamine were found on her at the hospital, the sheriff’s department said. She will be booked for first-degree assault, felony hit and run, vehicular assault, DUI, eluding a police vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, second-degree animal cruelty and several other drug-related offenses.

The passenger of the suspect’s car, a 32-year-old man, was booked into the Pierce County Jail for first-degree assault, felony hit and run, vehicular assault, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Another driver of a separate car was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.