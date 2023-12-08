2 arrested after Randall County deputies find drugs, firearm during Sundown Lane search

Two people were arrested after suspected drugs and a firearm were found during a search south of Amarillo on Thursday, according to the Randall County Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday the RCSO Narcotics Unit and SWAT team executed a narcotics search warrant in the 1200 block of Sundown Lane. During the investigation, deputies found "a large number of fentanyl pills, methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm," RCSO said in a news release.

Two suspects, identified as Ty Reece and Shauna Neal, were arrested and booked into the Randall County Jail on charges for multiple felonies.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Randall County deputies find drugs during Sundown Lane search