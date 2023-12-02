2 arrested after rapper Nardo Wick fan beaten outside Tampa’s Club Skye

Two people were arrested on Friday after a Nardo Wick fan was beaten while trying to get a photo with the rapper outside of Tampa’s Club Skye, according to Tampa police.

Zachary Benton, 34, and Edward Hamlett, 15, turned themselves in to police on Friday, according to the Tampa Police Department. Each was charged with felony battery. Hamlett was also charged with being a minor in possession of a firearm while wearing a mask.

The arrests follow an early morning attack on Monday that left a Wesley Chapel man hospitalized with a concussion and a brain bleed.

According to previous reports, George Obregon Jr. approached rapper Nardo Wick at about 1:17 a.m. Monday to ask for a photo after a concert at Club Skye in Ybor City.

At that time, two people who police reported “appear to be affiliated with the performer” punched Obregon.

Obregon was transported to a local hospital where he was reported to be in critical but stable condition on Monday.

In an Instagram post following the incident, Wick apologized to Obregon and his family. His management team later issued a statement saying that the two men who punched Obregon were not part of Wick’s security team, nor were they directly connected to the rapper.

In a statement on Saturday following the arrests, the Tampa Police Department thanked the public for submitting videos of the incident as well as anonymous tips that helped identify suspects and led to the arrests.