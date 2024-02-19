2 arrested after remains of Colorado children missing since 2018 found in storage unit, suitcase

Two suspects have been taken into custody in connection to the murders of two children who had been missing for more than five years, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

Police confirmed in a statement Saturday that Jesus Dominguez, 35, had been arrested as a suspect in the murders of Yesenia Dominguez and Jesus Dominguez, Jr.

In January, Pueblo Police began an investigation after a child’s body was found encased in concrete in a storage unit and another found in a suitcase in the trunk of a scrapped car.

According to police, Jesus Dominguez and Corena Rose Minjarez, 36, were interviewed in late January as persons of interest, after Dominguez was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

SUSPECT IN DOUBLE SLAYING LEAVES BEHIND RECORDINGS: 'IN MY MOVIES, EVERYBODY ALWAYS DIES'

The Pueblo Police Department announced that they have arrested two suspects in connection with the deaths of two children who had not been seen in more than five years.

On Feb. 15, police received DNA confirmation that the remains found in the metal container belonged to Yesenia Dominguez and the remains found in the suitcase belonged to Jesus Dominguez Jr.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

According to police, no missing person reports were ever submitted for Yesenia Dominguez or Jesus Dominguez Jr., and authorities were not aware that the children were missing until Jan. 20, 2024.

Investigators stated that Yesenia Dominguez was approximately 3-years-old when she was last seen, and would be 9-years-old now. Jesus Dominguez was approximately 5-years-old when he was last seen, and would have been approximately 10-years-old.

COLORADO POLICE IDENTIFY 2 KILLED IN COLLEGE DORM SHOOTING

Corena Rose Minjarez was taken into custody on Thursday and Jesus Dominguez was taken into custody on Saturday as suspects of interest in double homicide.

An arrest warrant was issued for Minjarez and Dominguez on two counts of First Degree Murder and two counts of Abuse of a Corpse.

Minjarez was arrested shortly after the warrant was issued on Thursday and is being held at the Pueblo County Detention Center on a $2 million bond.

Dominguez was located with the community's assistance and was arrested on Saturday. He is also being held at the Pueblo County Detention Center on a $2 million bond, police said.





Original article source: 2 arrested after remains of Colorado children missing since 2018 found in storage unit, suitcase