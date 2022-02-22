2 arrested after Riverside police chase ends with SWAT standoff in Indiana

Feb. 22—Two people were arrested after a report of a stolen vehicle in Riverside resulted in a police chase where a suspect allegedly fired at police before crashing in Indiana and prompting a SWAT standoff Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported, according to Riverside police. An Indiana State Police armored vehicle was hit by gunfire in Indiana, Riverside police Major Matthew Sturgeon said.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Brandt Pike on a report of a stolen tractor-trailer. When Riverside police located the semi on Needmore Road and attempted a traffic stop, the driver refused to stop, Sturgeon said.

The semi continued onto I-75 north and at one point an occupant fired at officers as the vehicle was in motion, he added.

Stop sticks were deployed in an attempt to stop the semi, but the vehicle continued on and eventually crossed into Indiana. The semi crashed into a ditch while in Indiana, but the occupants refused to come out, Sturgeon said. Indiana State Police SWAT crews responded, resulting in a standoff.

The driver of the semi fired at SWAT crews multiple times during the standoff, Sturgeon said. The passenger exited the vehicle during the standoff and was arrested. The driver reportedly exited after crews used gas. He was arrested and will face charges in Ohio and Indiana, as well as federal charges, Sturgeon said.

We will update this story as more information is released.