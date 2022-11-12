2 arrested in robbery of northeast Colorado Springs business

Brooke Nevins, The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.)
·1 min read

Nov. 11—Police arrested two men during the investigation of the robbery of a northeast Colorado Springs business Wednesday.

Just after 10:45 p.m., police responded to a reported robbery in the 4800 block of Barnes Road, near the intersection of Barnes and Powers Boulevard. A suspect entered the store and demanded cash from the victim before leaving the scene as a passenger on a black motorcycle, police said.

The suspect took an "undisclosed" amount of cash.

According to police, the investigation lead officers to the 3700 block of Meadowland Boulevard where they arrested Bradley Hahn, 38, and Adam Zwetzig, 31, in the incident.

Recommended Stories

  • Parents of college student killed over summer relive memories after recent shooting

    The recent news of a college student who was killed in a shooting raised tragic memories for the parents of a young man who was also shot to death in Statesville over the summer. Kareen Stevenson Jr. was an athlete at his high school in Statesville. “With his sports, he left it all out there on the field,” said his father Kareen Stevenson Sr.

  • Arizona's Kerr Kriisa after his second career triple-double: 'We're building a good culture here'

    Arizona student-athlete Kerr Kriisa joins Pac-12 Networks' Jordan and Ernie Kent following Arizona's victory over Southern University on Friday, Nov. 11 in Tucson. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Dexter Akanno after OSU’s strong defensive outing vs. Florida A&M: ‘I hang my hat on defense’

    Oregon State student-athlete Dexter Akanno joins Pac-12 Networks' Ben Creighton and Eldridge Recasner following the Beavers 60-43 victory on Friday, Nov. 11 in Corvallis. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Jordan Kent and Ernie Kent break down Arizona’s 17-point victory vs. Florida A&M

    Pac-12 Networks' Jordan and Ernie Kent recap No. 17 Arizona men's basketball win over Southern University on Friday, Nov. 11 in Tucson. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Kerr Kriisa's triple-double leads No. 17 Arizona past Southern University in 95-78 victory

    No. 17 Arizona men's basketball defeats Southern University by a final score of 95-78 on Friday, Nov. 11 in Tucson. Arizona improves to 2-0 overall on the season behind Kerr Kriisa's second career triple-double; finishing with 14 points, 12 assists, and 11 rebounds against the Jaguars. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • California woman killed sister and her 3-week-old baby over 'jealousy and sibling rivalry,’ police say

    A California woman allegedly killed her sister and her sister's daughter over a sibling rivalry, police said

  • Teen mom, baby murder investigation ends with shocking arrests. Here’s Fresno police timeline

    “As far as the exact reason why, we may never know,” Chief Paco Balderrama said.

  • Georgia police strip searched women, exposing private parts in front of strangers

    The US Supreme Court ruled that you have a right to privacy when it comes to strip searches. These women say that never happened.

  • Elizabeth Holmes Asks Judge to Please Be Nice to Her

    Elizabeth Holmes and her legal defense team are asking for an 18-month period of house arrest, as opposed to the maximum 80 years of potential jail time the Theranos founder faces. In a lengthy memo pleading for leniency, Holmes requested that the court “look beyond that caricature,” of her in the media and “examine Ms. Holmes the human being.”

  • Men posing as cops kick down door and open fire on family in Texas home, sheriff says

    In the firefight, one suspect struck his partner before being fatally hit himself, the sheriff said.

  • Dad of Black Boys Left by White Firefighters Says Cops Took His Blood

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Courtesy of DeAndre MitchellThe father of two Black boys who died after being missed by white firefighters in Flint, Michigan, this spring told The Daily Beast that he was held by police for several hours and had his blood drawn by cops while his sons fought for their lives.“I was going crazy not knowing if my kids were dead or alive,” DeAndre Mitchell, 44, said in an interview alongside the children’s mother, Crystal Cooper.The death of his two boys days la

  • Court clears the way for prosecutors to seek death penalty against rapper YNW Melly

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — An appeals court has cleared the way for prosecutors to seek the death penalty against the rapper professionally known as YNW Melly, putting the murder case back on track to be presented to a jury. The trial of Jamell Demons, Melly’s legal name, was set to begin in July, but Broward Circuit Judge Andrew Siegel sided with the defense by ruling prosecutors could not seek ...

  • Seattle cops: Woman makes harrowing escape from vicious pimp

    A young woman made two harrowing attempts to escape her vicious pimp — including jumping out a third-story window — before being rescued by a ride-share driver who engaged in a gunfight with the man, prosecutors in Seattle said. Winston Burt, 30, who uses the street name “Dice Capone,” was arrested shortly afterward as he was leaving a rental home accompanied by other women he had trafficked, authorities said. The 20-year-old woman who escaped had been taken from California to Seattle to perform sex acts for money, prosecutors said in charging documents in King County Superior Court.

  • Viral video captures moment 5-year-old is slapped out of his chair by classmate's father in China

    A 5-year-old boy in eastern China suffered a bruised and swollen face after being slapped by the father of his kindergarten classmate over the weekend. According to police, the classmate’s 33-year-old father, identified only as Lu, went to the boy’s home to demand an apology after hearing that the boy had hit his son at school earlier in the day. Later in the conversation, however, Lu slapped the boy in the face, sending him flying off his stool and onto the floor.

  • ‘Zero tolerance’: Man accused of climbing through broken window of beachside Volusia County home

    A man who was released from custody a week ago is back in jail after Volusia County deputies said he was caught breaking into a home along the beachside following Hurricane Nicole.

  • She made millions on OnlyFans. State fears she’ll flee country before trial for Miami murder

    Prosecutors want to keep OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney behind bars, saying she could easily flee the country before trial on the allegation she murdered her boyfriend in Miami. And they’re pointing to her sizable wealth — she made millions from the racy webcam site — and her ability to work as an “influencer” anywhere in the world.

  • "Grandmaster Jay" Gets Sentenced To Prison For Actions At 2020 Breonna Taylor Protests

    “Grandmaster Jay,” whose name is John Fitzgerald Johnson, was sentenced Wednesday to seven years and two months in prison. Johnson, 59, was found guilty of brandishing a firearm at state and federal officers as well as assault. In February 2021, he was first indicted by a federal grand jury. In May of this year, he was found guilty.

  • California megachurch leader, grandparents charged with murder, torture in death of 11-year-old daughter

    Leticia McCormack, a leader at Rock Church, founded by former NFL player Miles McPherson, was booked in jail Monday on charges including murder.

  • 'Good Boy, Get Him': Ky. Woman Gets 20 Years for Siccing Pit Bull on Man, Killing Him

    Melissa Wolke, 40, pleaded guilty to murdering 55-year-old Donald Abner

  • 31 Kids Found Working Graveyard Shifts on Meat Plant ‘Kill Floors,’ Feds Say

    Department of LaborIn a complaint filed Wednesday that reads straight out the Great Depression, the feds requested a temporary injunction on a massive sanitation company that’s accused of employing children as young as 13 in “dangerous” overnight shifts at food processing plants.Packers Sanitation Services, known as PSSI, is under investigation by the Department of Labor after a credible tip uncovered that at least 31 children were employed to clean industrial equipment, the complaint said.At le