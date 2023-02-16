2 arrested after robbery in Target parking lot

Feb. 15—Santa Fe police arrested two Albuquerque residents Wednesday on charges of robbing a woman in the parking lot of the Target store on Zafarano Drive.

Authorities were called around 9 a.m. A woman told police she was loading her small child and groceries into her vehicle when a man with tattoos on his face accosted her from behind, attacked her with an electronic stun device and snatched her purse and valuables, according to a news release issued by the police department.

The woman was treated for minor injuries.

Police reviewed surveillance video and determined the suspect fled the scene in a silver Subaru Impreza.

The vehicle was found in the parking lot of the downtown Main Library on Washington Avenue. As officers approached, the suspect — later identified as Joshua Sabastien Martinez, 31 — got out on the passenger side and ran. He was caught and arrested after a chase, according to the news release.

Driver Pauline Lopez, 25, also was arrested, the news release said.

Both are charged with robbery and unlawful taking from a financial institution. Martinez also faces charges of resisting and evading an officer and concealing identity, according to Santa Fe police.

Lopez was booked in the Santa Fe County jail. Booking information for Martinez was not immediately available Wednesday afternoon.