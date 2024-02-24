2 arrested after robbing online seller in Riverdale, deputies say

RIVERDALE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested after allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint when trying to complete an online transaction, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Nov. 25, 2023, deputies say they were flagged down in Riverdale after a man reported being robbed at gunpoint for his designer sweater that he had agreed to sell as part of an online transaction.

Property detectives were assigned the case and say they eventually identified 18-year-old Cesar Flores of Riverdale and 18-year-old Dominique Diaz of Fresno as the primary suspects. Detectives obtained arrest warrants for both men.

On Thursday, sheriff’s officials say property crimes detectives and Ag Task Force detectives executed search warrants at two homes in Riverdale and one in Clovis. Flores and Diaz were contacted and taken into custody.

Dominique Diaz

Cesar Flores

Deputies say a search of the homes uncovered the stolen sweater, multiple firearms, methamphetamine, THC vape pens/cartridges, scales, and other items. Both men were questioned about the robbery and drug sales and deputies say they allegedly confessed to the crimes.

According to sheriff’s officials, both men have been booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of robbery with the use of a firearm and drug possession with intent to sell. Diaz has since been released after posting a bond.

Anyone with additional information about this case is encouraged to contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-311.

