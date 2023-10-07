2 arrested for robbing woman while she pumped gas in El Monte

Two people were arrested on Friday after they were captured on surveillance video robbing a woman while she was pumping gas.

On Friday at approximately 8:45 p.m., a victim reported a grand theft incident to the El Monte police that occurred on September 21 at a Route 66 gas station located at 12269 Garvey Ave.

Surveillance video from the gas station showed one suspect entering the victim’s car through the passenger side while she was pumping gas, before fleeing the scene with the victim’s property in a getaway car driven by a second suspect.

The suspects then transferred $2,300 from the victim’s bank account to their own bank account through the Zelle app.

After the video footage was released to social and news media sites, detectives identified the suspects, Gabriel Ramos and Melissa Garavito, and located them in West Covina.

Both Ramos and Garavito were arrested for grand theft.

As of Thursday, the suspects posted bond and are no longer in custody pending a future court date.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.