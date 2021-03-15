2 arrested at Salem rest area, adding to calls to hotspot for police response

Breanna Edelstein, The Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Mass.
·2 min read

Mar. 15—SALEM, N.H. — A suspicious car spotted by police at the rest area off of Interstate 93 north led to two arrests late Saturday, a police log notes.

At 11:27 p.m., a Maine man and woman were arrested and subsequently charged with drug-related crimes.

The police log names Travis Burton, 47, of Brunswick, Maine. He is facing two counts of possession of a controlled drug and dealing/possessing prescription drugs.

Maria Burchfield, 41, of Topsham, Maine, was similarly charged with possessing a controlled drug, the log reads.

A police report explains that an officer patrolling the area approached the car and saw signs of "fresh narcotics," including heroin, crack cocaine and suboxone.

Officials have identified the rest area as a hotspot for drug activity, often involving people from out of state.

State police have primary jurisdiction of the highway, however, Salem police have concurrent power because the rest area falls within town lines.

According to Salem police records, there have been 10 calls to the rest area leading to four arrests thus far in 2021. That includes Burton and Burchfield.

Police Chief Joel Dolan explained a year ago, at the outset of the pandemic, "a common theme is definitely people from other parts of the state and Northern New England going to Massachusetts to pick up (drugs)."

"They'll be making their way home and inject at the rest area," he said.

During 2020, a total of 116 calls brought police to the rest area, according to Salem police records. Thirty-eight were unfounded and 10 arrests were made.

The department responded 132 times to the rest area in 2019, which led to 17 arrests. Most were after motor vehicle stops, police said. One arrest followed a well-being check and another for a suspicious vehicle.

