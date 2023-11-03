2 arrested after search warrant finds fentanyl, meth in Bradford house

Nov. 2—Two people were arrested in Darke County after a search warrant found methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia, according to a release from the Darke County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said that at about 1:47 p.m. on Wednesday, the sheriff's office's drug investigation and road deputies, as well as the Greenville Police Department, carried out a search warrant in the 7700 block of U.S. 36 East in the village of Bradford.

In a photo of items seized from the property, in addition to the drugs and paraphernalia police showed case, a handgun, cash and several mobile phones.

Joseph Brown, 44, and Jessica Keily, 42, were both arrested and booked into the Darke County Jail, the sheriff's office said.

Brown was charged with two counts each of trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, while Keily was charged with two counts of possession of drugs, all of which are felonies, according to the release.

The sheriff's office urged citizens to continue to help its deputies by calling 937-548-2020 and providing information on drug traffickers in the area.