2 arrested after search at Wheelersburg hotel

Apr. 6—Staff report

PORTSMOUTH — Two men were arrested and $22,000 worth of drugs were seized after police executed a search warrant at a Wheelersburg hotel on Thursday, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said.

Thoroughman said Zahki Walker, 21, of Dayton, was arrested after a narcotics-related search warrant was executed by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force and Portsmouth Police Department S.W.A.T.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers executed a narcotics-related search warrant at a local Wheelersburg hotel. During a search of the hotel room, officers seized approximately 1,683 grams of suspected methamphetamine, or "ice," 82 grams of suspected heroin, a digital scale, approximately $320 U.S. currency, drug paraphernalia and additional evidence of drug trafficking, Thoroughman's office said. The estimated street value of drugs seized is $22,000.

Walker of was charged with trafficking and possession of suspected Methamphetamine, both first degree felonies, trafficking and possession of suspected heroin, both first degree felonies, tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, and resisting arrest, a second degree misdemeanor.

Additionally, Michael Bostwick, 24, of Lucasville, was arrested on a Portsmouth Municipal Court probation holder.

Both Walker and Bostwick were placed in the Scioto County Jail. Walker was arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday.

The case will eventually be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor's Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury for the consideration of additional felony drug-related charges against Walker and Bostwick.

Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer requested that anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, to phone the tip line at 740-354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com.

All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.